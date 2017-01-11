Islamabad

Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar on Tuesday passed instructions for strengthening of the Human Organs Transplant Authority (HOTA) and recommended punishments for those who are directly or indirectly involved in human organ trade. She also called for constitution of a National Organ Sharing Network for immediate harvesting and allocation of organs.

Instructions to this effect were passed at a meeting of the monitoring authority of HOTA where steps to stop illegal transplant activities in Islamabad and in the entire country in general were discussed.

The main objective of HOTA is to control and stop illegal human organ trade and sale of human organs to foreigners by Pakistani citizens, and to provide rules and regulations for removal, surgery and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the monitoring authority and focal person of HOTA.

The monitoring authority gave a detailed briefing highlighting the shortage and non-availability of solid organs in the country, which leads to breach of law. HOTA strongly recommended the initiation of deceased donor programmes to overcome this deficiency. Various proposals to this effect were made; this included getting an individual’s consent on wanting to be a volunteer donor after his/her death at the time when his/her CNIC and driving license is being made.

