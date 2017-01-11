Islamabad

The residents of Union Council (UC-44) have demanded of the Mayor of Islamabad to personally visit their area and get to know about the civic problems that have made their life miserable for last so many years.

Prof. Ayaz, a resident of the union council, said though this area falls in the federal capital but there is no water filtration plant and no dispensary and the condition of roads is so poor that it creates problems for commuters.

Rana Shahid said they have submitted applications in the President House and office of the Federal Ombudsman but the water supply system is still non-functional and the residents are just relying on a single tubewell in the area.

Syed Karamat Ali Shah said when they approach the elected chairman and councillors for resolution of their problems they come to know that there are no funds available for this purpose. The union council comprises PHA flats, Wapda Colony,I-11/1-2 sector, H-11 sector and other areas but most of the people still yearn for basic amenities of life.

UC-44 chairman Malik Aftab said Anjum Aqeel Khan with the help of Captain (r) Safdar has succeeded to get approval of funds worth Rs. 250 million for construction of gas pipelines, three new parks, five tubewells and a medical dispensary in the union council.

"We have also identified a land in I-12/3 for graveyard and appointed more people for cleanliness of the area. All our efforts are being made to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps," he said.

