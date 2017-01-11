Zardari's new political beginning

Newly-elected President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has started his new political journey to the Parliament to play active role in future national politics. His decision, which remains controversial within the party, was welcomed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Why Zardari took a decision which he kept secret even from his close aides? There are many reasons why he decided to enter the National Assembly.

Former president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, Zardari had been the position of PPP Co-Chairman since the assassination of his spouse and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The post stands abolished after the party elections on Saturday. Senator Farhatullah Babar, who is also the spokesman of Mr Zardari, was elected as PPPP Secretary General. Party also re-elected Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) and former Chairman of the Senate, Nayyar Bokhari, as Secretary General.

Party high command ignored the proposal of PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and a few others to merge the PPPP with the PPP, and were of the view that the PPPP was only formed as a makeshift arrangement.

Is Zardari going to the Parliament to challenge PM Nawaz or to neutralize the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan? Zardari knows that Imran could be more problematic for him than Nawaz, keeping the future political scenario in mind.

Imran, who has taken the centre stage as the key opposition leader has also re-launched his public contact campaign to keep the party in momentum and to build the pressure as Supreme Court continues day to day hearing in the Panama case.

Thus Mr Zardari certainly likes to see the PPP, not PTI, as an alternative as party's position in Punjab has been declining since the 2013 elections and its candidates have been seen facing hard time even in securing their sureties. However, party is trying to recover in Southern Punjab, once its strong base.

Mr Zardari's presence may not help the party in the mainstream politics, but when it comes to political manoeuvring, he has his own qualities. What he is hoping for is the sharp division between PML-N and PTI.

If all goes well in the next couple of weeks, Mr Zardari will contest from his Nawabshah's seat (NA-213) in place of one of his sisters, Azra Fazal Pechuho, who had sent her resignation to the party.

Bilawal would contest from his the seat (NA-204) of his grandmother, the late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and the sitting MNA Ayaz Somroo also sent his resignation to the party. Surprisingly, he was told not to contest from his mother seat (NA-207), Larkhana, which Ms Faryal Talpur presently holds.

While it will be a political debut for Bilawal, it will also be a new political beginning for Mr Zardari after having served as President of Pakistan for five years, and irrespective of any perception about him, many of his critics give him the credit of handing over all the presidential powers to the Parliament.

There are three to five reasons why Mr Zardari took this decision against the advice of some senior PPP leaders from Punjab and also some soft voices from Sindh that he should hand over all powers to Bilawal and guide the party from Dubai.

(1) Mr Zardari still feel that Bilawal needs at least three to five years more for political learning process, and besides agitation qualities, he should also learn political manoeuvring. Mr Zardari is against agitation. He did not launch it when he could after Benazir Bhutto's assassination on December 27, 2007.

Instead, he had even suspended party's election campaign for 40-days. As a result, the PPP, though it could not make a clean sweep, got enough seats to lead the government. He managed things with the then establishment to see former President retired General Pervez Musharraf's exit, and through political tactics, got all the key positions from presidency to the PM’s office.

Zardari knows the strength and weakness of Sharifs as well as the power of the establishment. He knows it could be quite disaster if he hands over all powers to Bilawal at this stage.

(2) Zardari wants to play a key role in the negotiations for the next care-taker government to be formed before the elections, and thus would go into the Parliament and most likely to replace Syed Khursheed Shah as leader of the opposition.

Under the Constitution the government and opposition consensus is required for the caretaker prime minister. In case, they fail to reach a consensus then the Election Commission of Pakistan could name the caretaker set-up.

(3) Zardari is also not happy with the Independent views of some of the party stalwarts like leader of the opposition in the Senate, Ch Aitzaz Ahsan, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and even Syed Khursheed Shah.

There have been ups and down in Zardari relationship with Ch. Aitzaz since the days of lawyers’ movement when he was in the driving seat with former Chief Justice Iftikhar Choudhry and played the leading part in Nawaz Sharif's 2009 Long March which resulted in the restoration of the depose judges.

Mr Zardari never wanted Iftikhar Choudhry’s reinstatement but accepted it with a heavy heart and faced embarrassment. Sources said Zardari told his party leaders prior to this decision that Sharif-Choudhry would now allow him smooth government.

However, he accommodated Ch. Aitzaz, knowing well that he could have joined PML-N, and could have caused more problem for him.

Aitzaz Ahsan, despite being PPP Senator and leader of the opposition in the Senate, still holds independent views and about a year back strongly advised Zardari to quit and let Bilawal to run the party from Pakistan.

Sources said Mr Zardari does not believe in mass agitation and wants Bilawal not to be influenced by political agitators and wants to control the party under the given circumstance.

(4) With no big problem with the present leader of the opposition in the NA, Syed Khursheed Shah, Zardari himself wants to negotiate with the government on the formation of the next interim government and electoral reforms. However, Shah, who emerged as an acceptable leader by all parties, was never the first choice.

(5) Zardari believes that the CPEC was his brainchild. He was not completely wrong either if one goes into the background and the record number of his visit to China from 2008 to 2013. This reminded me of a comment of a senior diplomat who told me in 2012 that irrespective of the perception he holds, outcome of his visit to China would come in form of massive development projects. Now, Zardari, wants a more effective role for himself in the next elections which would be quite a test for PPP to regain some of its lost glory.

If all goes well, Zardari and Bilawal will be in the Parliament by March as 60-days are required for holding a by-election once a seat falls vacant. (The writer is the senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang. Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO)

