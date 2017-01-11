Islamabad

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has constituted a committee to look into the death of patient Zohra Bibi, who died for denial of bed and medical care at a private hospital of Lahore lately.

The committee will file report on the death by Jan 13. The woman was taken to the Arif Memorial Hospital, Lahore, an attached teaching hospital of the privately-owned Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore, on Jan 1 after she complained of kidney disease. However, she was neither provided with a bed in the hospital nor was she given any treatment forcing the family to take her to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore but she died the next day.

The Punjab government’s specialised health care and medical education department took notice of the death and requested the PMDC to look into it for strict action against the culpable people.

It also ordered a crackdown on private medical and dental colleges and hospitals not offering 50 per cent of the beds and treatment to the poor people in violation of the PMDC regulations.

A spokesman for the PMDC told ‘The News’ that the regulator for medical education and practice in the country had written a letter to the Arif Memorial Hospital, Lahore, and Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore, to explain their respective positions on the death.

He also said a committee consisting of Prof Eice Muhammad, Prof Mussadiq Khan and Prof Shafiqur Rehman had been formed to look into the death and file report with the PMDC by Jan 13. “It is highly objectionable and unlawful that many medical and dental colleges are not providing free treatment to the poor people.

0



0







PMDC orders inquiry into patient’s death after bed denial was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178178-PMDC-orders-inquiry-into-patients-death-after-bed-denial/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PMDC orders inquiry into patient’s death after bed denial" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178178-PMDC-orders-inquiry-into-patients-death-after-bed-denial.