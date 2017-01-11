Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would jointly host the 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) Conference starting from January 23-30.

The conference to be held in collaboration with Internet Society (ISOC) Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) and Internet Corporation for Assigning Names and Numbers (ICANN) would provides an opportunity to bring together network operators for educational as well as cooperation purposes said a press release issued here.

A regional forum to discuss operational issues and technologies of interest to data operators in the South Asian Region scope of SANOG is in line with established practices like NANOG in North America RIPE Meetings in Europe and APRICOT in Asia.

Earlier 8th and 13th SANOG conferences were also hosted by Pakistan in 2006 and 2009. First three days consists of conference and tutorial presentations from diverse local and international community.

