Islamabad

Insisting his ministry won’t make any move in haste, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said proper consultations were required on the proposed National Education Policy.

“It is very important for the future of education in the country. We will never violate our Constitution. The proposed education policy will be finalised in light of the suggestions and recommendations of stakeholders, including all provinces, education departments and academicians,” he said during the opening session of two days consultative meeting on the review of National Education Policy here.

The minister welcomed participants hailing from all over Pakistan and said the draft education policy had been presented here for discussion with all stakeholders of education. “It’s just the beginning. This draft policy will be opened for further and wider discussions and consultations countrywide after this two days consultative meeting,” he said.

The minister said the draft policy included chapters of aims and objectives of education, Islamic education, early childhood education and care, non-formal education including literacy and adult literacy, tertiary education, information technology, library and documentation, physical education and sports, private sector education, special and inclusive education, deeni madaris, national testing system and assessments, character building, career counseling, guidance, girl guide and boy scouts, and financing of education etc.

“All chapters of the policy are very important, be it Islamic teachings or ECEC or character building. They all are highly important for a good and sound education policy,” he said.

The minister said the National Education policy 2009 was a consensus document but there was always room for improvement. “The review of our national education policy is for the introduction of all latest trends in education sector,” he said.

The minister said it’s unfortunate that we recently came across some misprinted science textbooks along with the outdated computer science books.

“We took quick and serious action on it. To avoid such things in future, we have already started working on our new national curriculum in National Curriculum Council,” he said. The minister praised the NEAS and FBISE for improved assessment and examination systems respectively.

He said an international assessment of education system was the need of the hour and steps had already been taken for it. The minister said he was hopeful that a productive discussion would take place on the proposed National Education Policy 2017 among stakeholders.

