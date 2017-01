Tooth grinding can lead to headache, jaw pain and may even crack your teeth.

Stress is a common trigger, especially during sleep.

If you grind your teeth, the American Dental Association suggests:

* Wear a custom-made mouth guard while you sleep.

* Talk to your dentist about the possibility of taking a muscle relaxant at bedtime.

* Get psychological therapy if your stress or anxiety is serious.

— HealthDay News

