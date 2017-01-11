Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has launched an e-complaint system with an aim to speedily address the people’s grievances on public sector educational facilities and officials concerned.

The initiative called the Online Complaints Redressal System, which is part of the Prime Minister’s Educational Sector Reforms Programme (PMESRP), will enable the people to file complaints from home.

With Islamabad’s government schools and colleges already overseen by the Federal Directorate of Education, the PMESRP has been launched in the ICT at the same time to upgrade or put up buildings, computer labs, playgrounds and other facilities at government schools and colleges.

Provision of buses to educational institutions is also part of the programme, which is watched over by the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, through a committee comprising few MNAs and FDE officials.

According to the officials concerned, the people can file complaints or grievances about FDE departments, affairs or officials with the system for speedy redressal by visiting http://support.fde.gov.pk/

Besides the PMESRP and FDE officials, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, the state minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, which has the administrative and financial control of the FDE, too, has access to the system to learn about the complaints filed and follow up on them.

