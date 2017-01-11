-
Weekly bazaars’ stallholders stage protestJanuary 11, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad: The stallholders of weekly bazaars of the federal capital on Tuesday observed token strike and staged protest demonstration against the government's plan to hand over bazaars to Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT).
The traffic remained block for over two hours on Kashmir Highway near H-9 weekly bazaar due to protest of stallholders. The stall holders while raising slogans and carrying placards were demanding of the government to change its decision.
The ICT administration in a letter to the CDA had asked the authority to handover all the weekly bazaars to ICT. The letter referred to different laws and findings of an inquiry report in this connection.
The ICT administration also plans to shift retailers present at I-11 Fruits and Vegetable Market to these weekly bazaars, which is main cause of unrest amongst them. The stallholders who have been running their stalls for over three decades feel their future is insecure as a result of ongoing development.