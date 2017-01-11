REVIEW OF DECADE OF PWDs

Islamabad

Slow response from provinces and relevant departments could delay response to the Survey for the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities 2013-2020. The response needs to be submitted to UN Economic and Social Commission for the Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP) Secretariat by January 15, 2017.

The issue was discussed at an inter-ministerial and inter-provincial meeting organised to seek input on Survey for the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities 2013-2020, received from UNESCAP. The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary In-charge, Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, on Tuesday.

It was discussed that some of the issues and questions pertaining to Pakistan’s initial report on UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, being prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights, still require information from the relevant Federal and Provincial Departments.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of the relevant federal and provincial stakeholders such as Ministry of Health and Regulation, Establishment Division, Federal Education and Training, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource, Housing, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning and Development Division, Finance and Provincial Special Education and Social Welfare Departments of Government of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and GB.

The secretary highlighted that input of the stakeholders was awaited for finalisation of response to Survey, to be submitted to UNESCAP Secretariat by January 15, 2017. The participants were also apprised about lack of information and data, still required to finalise Pakistan’s initial report on UNCRPD.

It was discussed that response of Directorate General of Special Education, Capital Administration and Development Division and Provincial Special Education Departments was crucial to respond the Survey on Disability, which was missing except from Punjab, AJK and GB.

While, discussing the coordination issue with the provincial departments as a result of devolution, it was informed that the Treaty Implementation Cells at the federal and provincial level in addition to National Committee constituted at the federal level by the Ministry of Human Rights under the Chairmanship of Minister for Human Rights for implementation of international commitments pertaining to disability, have been put in place.

The participants were advised to submit their response by January 12, enabling the Ministry of Human Rights to forward a consolidated response on Survey to the UNESCAP Secretariat through Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the deadline.

