Valuable suggestion

This refers to the news report, ‘PTI MNAs ought to follow Indian MP, return salaries’ (Dec 20). The PTI MNAs who have no dearth of money should follow the example of the Indian MP, Baijayant Panda, and return the allowances paid to them for the period they were absent from parliamentary sessions.

Although legally they are entitled to their salaries, they ought to establish a good parliamentary precedent and reconsider the option of surrendering their salaries for the time they avoided the assembly sessions. However, if they are apprehensive that the amount returned may be misused or will be inconsequential, the best alternative would be to deposit the withdrawn salaries for the period in several not-for-profit organisations, such as the Edhi Foundation.

Group captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi

