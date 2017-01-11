Save the trees

Wood from an oak tree is used for various purposes. The wood is not only used in furniture but for ship-building as well. The Khuzdar district is famous for oak tree forests. Local people use the wood as a fuel source because of gas shortage in cities like Khuzdar. The wood is also transported to Sindh for making furniture and other usage..

Unfortunately, due to excessive cutting of oak trees, the oak trees forests are dying down slowky. The wildlife department of Balochistan never paid due attention to the conservation of oak forests in the region. Although the wood is beneficial in many ways, it is necessary to protect nature as well. Effects of climate change are visible throughout the country. Deforestation is one of the reasons of extreme weather patterns. The government is requested to take appropriate steps. The conservation of oak forests should be ensured.

Faiz Mohammad Hasni

Bazgeer Khuzdar

