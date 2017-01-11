Print Story
Traffic diaries
January 11, 2017
It has been observed that in Abbottabad drivers pay no notice to traffic laws. They drive recklessly and don’t bother giving proper indicators when taking a turn. These drivers drive careslessly on main roads too. High speeding and overtaking have become very common. Careless driving results in fatal accidents. This is why the rate of road accidents in the city is increasing day by day.
It is time the traffic police took necessary steps and made arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of the traffic.
Engr Umer Shabir
Dalola Abbottabad