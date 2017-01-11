Guns and bombs

What is happening in Syria is really dismaying and appalling and has served as a blow to the core values of peace and tranquility. Faith in humanity is long lost. It looks like countries nowadays prefer wars over peaceful negotiations to settle disputes and issues.

Hundreds and thousands of civilians have lost their loved ones due to the clash between the Assad-led government and rebels. Instead of donning the role of arbitrators, the US and Russia have formed alliances with each of the side – funding and assisting them. Both the countries are blaming the other for violating humans’ rights and creating a humanitarian crisis in Syria. The UN Security Council is yet to make a concrete solution to solve the worst humanitarian crisis of our times. There is widespread speculation that the Syrian war might turn into the World War 3. If that happens, nuclear weapons would be used to fight the war. Imagine the level of destruction. Therefore, it is hoped that international bodies will intervene to solve the issue through dialogue.

Muhammad Talha Waqas

Rawalpindi

