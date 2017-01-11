Rain and sewers

In Islamabad, the rainy season comes with a lot of difficulties. Heavy rain drives the already overflowing sewers across the city. The city becomes a picture of running sewers..The CDA has not planned such sewerage system in the city which can drain rainwater.

It is partially the doing of residents as well. Careless littering clogs drain pipes. Unattended heaps of garbage have created a great nuisance. The concerned authorities find it difficult to deal with clogged sewer drains in bad weather. Although a few efforts were made by the government to further improve the city’s sewerage system, the work progress has been inadequate to date. The authorities are requested to diligently supervise the city’s maintenance and facilitate the areas that are affected the most by heavy rain.

Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

