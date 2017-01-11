Still in danger

This refers to the news report, ‘Militants still potent as incidents of attack decline’ (Jan 9). The news report talked about how there has been a decline in militant attack across the country, but militant groups still pose great threat to the country’s sovereignty. As everyone knows that a disease can be suppressed, but it will recur until the root causes are removed and then prevented. In this case, the root causes of terrorism in the country are poverty, delayed or no justice, unemployment and poor governance.

In order to have a terrorism-free country, the government should deal with the root causes. Job opportunities should be created, free-of-cost basic facilities should be provided to the poor. Also zero-tolerance should be ensured with regards to those organisations that play a direct or indirect part in spreading terrorism in the country.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Swat

