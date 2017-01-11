Taxing the rich

The government’s efforts to bring the rich into the tax net failed to bear fruits. According to the FBR, only 845,985 people have filed their tax returns in 2016. Last year, the FBR received 1.1 million tax returns while this year, there has been a significant decrease.

The FBR should revise its policies and encourage people to file their tax returns. The harassment of honest taxpayers at the hands of tax officials is the main cause of the reduction of people who file their returns. Many people are afraid of tax officials bring them within the tax net. The FBR should therefore devise business-friendly policies.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

