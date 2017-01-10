SRINAGAR: Three civilian workers were killed on Monday when unidentified fighters attacked a military road construction camp in the Indian held Kashmir (IHK), the military said.

A spokesman said the army had launched a search for the attackers, who fled after firing at the General Reserve Engineering Force camp near the Line of Control (LoC) while the workers were sleeping.

The area has been relatively calm in recent weeks following an upsurge in cross-LoC firing after a deadly attack on an Indian Army base in September that New Delhi blamed on militants from Pakistan.

"Terrorists fired at the camp at 1:30am and killed three casual labourers. A search operation is launched to nab the attackers," army spokesman Manish Mehta told AFP. Militant groups have for decades fought 500,000 troops deployed in the IHK, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands have died in the fighting, most of them civilians.

0



0







Three Indian workers killed in attack on IHK camp was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178097-Three-Indian-workers-killed-in-attack-on-IHK-camp/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three Indian workers killed in attack on IHK camp" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178097-Three-Indian-workers-killed-in-attack-on-IHK-camp.