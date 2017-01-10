MUMBAI: The preliminary postmortem report of Indian actor Om Puri has revealed that he did not die of ‘natural causes’, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

The actor’s body was found with a head injury which might have occurred after he fell on the floor. The Oshiwara police interrogated Om Puri’s driver and film producer Khalid Kidwai, who last saw the actor. Khalid Kidwai, a close friend of Om Puri, told the police that the actor had consumed alcohol the night before his death. ‘Om Puri wanted to meet his son Ishan on Thursday evening.

“So we (Kidwai and Om Puri) went to Trishul building where his ex-wife Nandita lives with Ishan but were unable to meet them as both Nandita and Ishan had gone for a party,” read the statement.

“Om Puri then had an argument over the phone with Nandita and asked them to come soon as he wanted to meet his son,” the statement said. “He poured a drink in his glass and waited for almost 45 minutes at Nandita’s flat. But when they did not turn up, he took the glass and liquor bottle and started drinking in the car. After finishing the drink, we left,” added Kidwai’s statement. Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for Om Puri’s demise.

