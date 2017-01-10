Govt planning world conference on water crisis: Asif

Senate passes amendment to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Law

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday told the Senate that the government was planning to convene an international conference on the water crisis by end of the year, during which the issue of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will also be discussed.

Winding up a debate on a commenced motion by Senator Chaudhary Tanveer Khan of PML-N on the constantly lowering water table in the country, he said that there were so many dimensions for the water crisis such as irrigation, industrial use, Indus Waters Treaty, etc.

Senator Tanvir informed the House that after learning about how precious water was and how serious the issue of water shortage in Pakistan was, he had stopped taking shower and used bucket for bathing.

In his speech, the minister accused the provinces of not taking any step to preserve water since the issue was a provincial subject, which was the reason no initiative had yet been taken for water preservation to avoid a water crisis in future.

“To say that there is enough water is a fallacy and we should wake up to it. It is a natural crisis and it has to be dealt collectively, so I would request you, Mr chairman, to issue directionto the provinces to take some measures for water preservation as they’re doing nothing,” he lamented.

He said that work on Diamer Bhasha and Muda dams Dam would start during the current year as land acquisition for the project has been completed. He added the project has been divided into two phases including water reservoir and the power house.

Asif pointed out Neelum-Jhelum project would be made operational during this year, adding the delay on construction of Nolan dam was mainly due to political differences between some political parties for their own vested interest.

”I know whom I am talking about and if they shun their differences, we are ready to build the dam and we are also ready to build ten small dams in place of Nolan dam,” he added. Senator Ch Tanveer warned that if the government failed to take any initiative preserve water in the country, it will be more challenging for out future generation than the menace of militancy and power load-shedding.

“All institutions like ADP, WB, etc, are ready to help us in water preservation but it’s a pity to see that we acting as a silent spectator. I would like to say that water crisis will badly affect our country if we failed to address right away,” he added.

Senators Mir Kabir Shahi and Usman Kakar called upon the government to build more dams in Balochsitan, saying consecutive government failed to build even a small reservoirs in the province despite repeated requests by the people.

Senator Mohsin Leghari said that legislation should be made in order to overcome the water shortage issue as there exists no policy from the state which is the reason majority people have no idea of water shortage.

Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayum said that Pakistan has already turned into a water-stressed country and if appropriate measures are taken, it will be declared as water-starved country sooner than later.

“We should take water issue more serious than militancy,” he added. Col (R) Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi said that the reason no water reservoirs were built in the country for the lasts several years is mainly due corruption in government departments.

“The people can tolerate 40 percent corruption, so at least spend 60 percent of the total budget meant for construction of dams but in this country, nothing is spent building water reservoirs as all the money is eaten up by the people at the helm of affairs,” he remarked.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can consider construction of Kalabagh Dam if the federal government agreed to give electricity at Rs2 per unit, adding what KP gets as royalty for the electricity it produces is known to all, and there is no possibility of more dams unless the smaller provinces are given their due rights.

The Senate also unanimously passed amendment to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Law, making it obligatory for its executive committee to meet at least once in three months to oversee implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to root out terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

The authority has two principal bodies namely the Board, headed by the Prime Minister, for policy guidelines and the Executive Committee, led by the Interior Minister for the implementation of policies.

The amendment moved by PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar make it mandatory for the Executive Committee to meet and oversee policy implementation involving all stakeholders in all the provinces.

Speaking on the bill, Senator Babar said that with the board of governors, headed by the Prime Minister had not met even once during the past over two years while the Executive Committee was not even mandated to meet regularly due to which fight against militancy had been gravely undermined. The first sitting of the fresh session, echoed with voices of concern over violation of human rights.

This, he believed, had also attracted the adverse attention of the Qazi Faez Isa-led Commission in its much-talked about report.

In a unique development of its nature, a piece of legislation, namely The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2016 was moved in the House and referred to the House committee concerned for deliberations and report, as the government did not oppose it. The proposed law consists of eight chapters.

PPP’s Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan moved the bill, which aims at protection of the most marginalised communities of transgender in Pakistan.

Explaining objects and reasons of the bill, Babar said that the communities faced a number of problems, ranging from exclusion to discrimination, lack of education facilities, unemployment, lack of medical facilities etc.

The House also unanimously passed the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016, introduced by PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman. The bill ensures that barring women from exercising their right to vote is now a criminal offence. “Now no jirga can prevent women from voting in the name of custom, tradition or fear,” declared the Senator.

Though Law Minister Zahid Hamid did not oppose it as such, he requested that she might present her draft bill before the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, which has already tabled a comprehensive document in both Houses and sought comments and feedback.

The Senate passed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment bill) Bill 2015 moved by Senator Sassui Palijo of PPP. The major amendments in the bill include: the authority shall consist of four members, one from each of the four province, to be appointed by the federal government in the consultation with the concerned provincial government.

