Visits North Waziristan along with General Bajwa; COAS emphasises need for Pakistan-Afghan border security mechanism

RAWALPINDI: Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan General John W Nicholson has appreciated the operation of the Pakistani Army against terrorists.

General John W Nicholson arrived in Pakistan on Monday and met the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The COAS appreciated the role of erstwhile International Security Assistance Force (Isaf) and presently Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Force for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He acknowledged the continuous support of the RSM to enable the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) for enhancing capacity and capability to independently tackle security challenges in Afghanistan. He emphasised requirement of Pakistan-Afghan bilateral border security mechanism for which the RSM can play an important role.

Later, General John Nicholson and General Qamar Javed Bajwa jointly visited Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. General Nicholson was briefed by the general officer commanding on the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and progress on the socio-economic activities, including return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The visitors were taken to the Miranshah Bazaar where they saw development work being undertaken by the Pakistan Army. General Nicholson appreciated the successful operations conducted by the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination. Earlier on arrival in Miranshah, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps, received the visiting generals.

