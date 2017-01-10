SC tells PTI counsel he failed to answer 16 queries

Justice Azmat Saeed says no one will be spared if articles 62, 63 were applied; Justice Khosa says issue is not flats but contradiction between statements made by Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed on Monday told the PTI counsel in the PanamaLeaks case that the court had asked him 16 questions but he could not answer any of them.

Heading a five-member larger bench of the apex court that resumed hearing into the petitions seeking a probe into the leaks, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the court would look into the legal implications of the statements given by the Sharif family, as their statements about the foreign properties seemed to be contradictory.

“The issue is not flats and how and when these were purchased but the contradiction between the statements made by the Sharif family. The issue is honesty as well," he observed. The other members of the bench are Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami Muslim League and advocate Tariq Asad had filed petitions, seeking a probe into the PanamaLeaks and disqualification of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for “lying” on the floor of parliament.

Justice Khosa observed that the statements of the PM and his children seemed contradictory adding that the prime minister had given statements on the floor of Parliament, before the nation and the apex court as well while his children had also made statements before the court.

“We know the gravity of the issue. Hence we are not in a hurry and will see where the issue further goes,”’ Justice Khosa remarked adding, “We have to be very much cautious and to go in such a manner so that legal obligation may be fulfilled and justice delivered.”

Naeem Bukhari contended that the prime minister stood disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of Constitution. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that Articles 62 and 63 not applied to the PM, but also to all the members of Parliament.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that this was the case of its own kind and for the first time it has come to the top court. “We have to lay down the parameters. If the situation continues then no would be able to escape from Articles 62 & 63,” he said and in a lighter vein remarked that might be only Sirajul Haq would survive.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said their ultimate objective was to get to the truth. Earlier, Naeem Bukhari termed the Qatari prince’s letter a padding to the case, as the prime minister in his address to the nation on April 5, 2016 stated that the sale of Jeddah Mills was the only source of properties established by his son Hussain Nawaz.

“We know that no banking transaction had surfaced for the purchase of these four flats in London in the years 1993, 1995 and 1996 while there is no mention as to how and when investment moved from Qatar to London”, Bukhari contended

Naeem Bukhari said the PM in speeches and address to the nation asserted said that Hassan Nawaz had been living in London since 1994, while Hussain Nawaz was in Saudi Arabia since 2000. However, there are no documents when the Jeddah factory was established and sold.

The court however observed that they still wanted to inquire into the effect of statements, which the prime minister had made in Parliament. The learned counsel also referred to the reference filed by the NAB in 2000 against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family on corruption charges in Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

He contended that the NAB should come and file an appeal for reopening the reference against Sharif family which was quashed by the Lahore High Court. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa said the reference was quashed by the court for not being properly investigated.

“You can file the application with the NAB and if the chairman dismisses it then challenge it in the court”, the court asked the counsel and advised him not to ask the court in this regard. The NAB had filed the reference in 2000 and Ishaq Dar, the incumbent finance minister, had given the confessional statement. The high court had quashed the case in 2014.

A two-member bench, comprising Kh Imtiaz and Farrukh Irfan, had given the opposite judgment and consequently the matter was sent to a referee judge for passing the order who also ruled there was no need of re-investigation.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the PTI counsel that if the court directed the NAB chairman to file an appeal then the entire controversy will be subject to the final outcome of the appeal. “Chairman NAB is party to the instant cases so he can better explain as to why he failed so far to file an appeal against quashing of the said Reference”, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said while addressing Naeem Bukhari.

“You can file an application asking the NAB to file an appeal but it is not our duty to suggest you, but you should do it”, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa told Naeem Bukhari. Justice Khosa said in 2011 and 2012 in interviews by Maryam Safdar and Hussain Nawaz did not mention the Qatari letter.

He added that if the respondents denied their statements then they would see. The learned counsel however stressed that the court should disbelieve the Qatari letter. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed however said they could not disbelieve before giving an opportunity to the other side to prove it.

Naeem Bukhari said Hussain Nawaz had gifted Rs810 million to Nawaz Sharif but no tax had been paid on the amount. He said when Hussain Nawaz moved abroad his NTN had become dysfunctional.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that one needs an NTN to exchange gifts. The court added that proof for exchange of gifts may be demanded. Bukhari argued that it would be difficult to proceed with the case without finding out undisclosed income sources of Hussain Nawaz.

He contended that it was obligation of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to ask Nawaz Sharif as to what business his son did. Justice Gulzar said if transactions were done through the bank then there was no objection. The court adjourned further hearing until today (Tuesday).

