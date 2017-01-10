COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday overturned a 26-year-old decree that required top bureaucrats to wear a suit and tie, saying they could now opt for "more comfortable" clothing instead.

"We must adopt clothing that suits our weather and climate," Sirisena said. "That is why I say that officials no longer need to wear suits. From now on, it is not a mandatory requirement."

He made the announcement while speaking at a conference in Colombo and said that the 1991 decree had forced officials in the tropical country to suffer in uncomfortable clothing.

Sri Lanka´s civil service is largely based on traditions inherited from the country´s former British colonial rulers who governed the island nation from 1815 until 1948.

Unlike bureaucrats, male Sri Lankan politicians have traditionally opted to wear the national dress -- a long-sleeved cotton tunic and sarong -- instead of Western clothing while in public in an effort to burnish their nationalistic credentials.

0



0







Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178044-Sri-Lanka-strips-suit-and-tie-from-official-dress-code/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178044-Sri-Lanka-strips-suit-and-tie-from-official-dress-code.