ISTANBUL: Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralysed traffic for a third straight day on Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and hundreds of flights cancelled again.

With freezing temperatures and heavy winds, the Bosphorus, one of the world´s busiest shipping bottlenecks, was closed due to poor visibility, Turkish coastguards said.

All passenger ferry services, popular with commuters between the Asian and European side of Turkey´s largest city, were also cancelled. Schools were shut across the city, Istanbul´s governor Vaship Sahin said on his Twitter account.

