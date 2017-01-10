KARACHI: A number of leading golfers were among the 300 odd participants who featured in the inaugural edition of the Admore Quaid-e-Azam Invitational Golf Tournament at the prestigious Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday.

Admore Gas hosted the one-day event which was attended by prominent army, government and corporate sector officials, the Admore leadership team, as well as other dignitaries from all walks of life.

The tournament attracted more than 300 golfers who competed in the main amateurs’ event as well as ladies, juniors and seniors categories.

The well-attended prize distribution ceremony was the most anticipated part of the fun-filled, exciting event, as valuable prizes, in various categories were presented to the winners, runners-up and other participants. The players also had the opportunity to win a brand-new 2017 model Toyota Corolla as the Admore Hole-in-One grand prize.

The prize winners of the tournament included the following outstanding players in each category:

In the Amateurs category, the Winner Gross was Lt. Cdr. Saeed Khattak and Runner-up Gross was Junaid Irfan. The Winner Net was Fahad Ishtiaq and Runner-Up Net was Kashif Shabbir. Special prize categories included ‘Closest to Pin’ won by Kashif Shabbir and ‘Longest Drive’ won by Zia Hai.

In the Ladies Category, the Winner Gross was Humera Khalid and the Runner-Up Gross was Rukaiya Habib.

In the Seniors Category, the Winner Gross was G/Capt. Aftab A. Khan and the Runner-Up Gross was Brig. Abdul Islam.

In the Juniors Category, the Winner Gross was Yashal Shah and the Runner-Up Gross was Hamza Shikoh.

At the ceremony, Nadeem Jafarey, CEO Admore, congratulated the winners and thanked all the distinguished guests and participants for making the event a great success.

“We have named our flagship golf tournament after the Father of the Nation as a mark of our sincere respect and admiration, with an aspiration to follow his principles,” he said.

“Admore is deeply committed to hosting such events which promote an active lifestyle and healthy competition in the communities we serve. Having introduced the highly successful Tournament this year, we plan to host it on a yearly basis as one of the premier amateur golf tournaments in Pakistan.”

