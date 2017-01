Pedro stars, Terry sent off as Chelsea advance past Peterborough

LONDON: Premier League leaders Chelsea had captain John Terry sent off as they cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United on Sunday.

Terry, handed a rare start, saw red for a last-man foul on Lee Angol at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea progressed thanks to a Pedro Rodriguez brace and goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian.

Tottenham Hotspur joined Chelsea in round four by beating Aston Villa 2-0.

“You have to respect the referee’s decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said of Terry’s dismissal.

“The situation is very clear and I think John didn’t deserve this.”

He added: “Now it’s important to continue in this way, because we have to play the second half of the season, the FA Cup. We have a lot of commitments.”

Conte made nine changes to his team, with Terry handed a first start since October and French centre-back Kurt Zouma making his first appearance since last February following a serious knee injury.

Chelsea’s 13-game winning run was ended by Tottenham on Wednesday and they were under the cosh in the early stages, with Angol and Ryan Tafazolli going close for third-tier Peterborough.

But Pedro put the hosts in front in the 18th minute, stepping inside a sliding challenge and curling into the top-right corner after Nathaniel Chalobah’s shot was parried by Luke McGee.

After Pedro hit the bar, Batshuayi and Willian scored neatly constructed goals either side of half-time to put Chelsea in control.

Terry’s 67th-minute dismissal for upending Angol gave Peterborough hope, but despite Tom Nichols reducing the arrears three minutes later, Pedro’s second goal made the game safe.

Chelsea follow Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in securing a place in Monday’s fourth-round draw, but Liverpool must come through an unwanted replay if they are to join them.

Eight-time winners Tottenham made it six wins in a row by seeing off second-tier Villa at White Hart Lane.

Ben Davies broke the deadlock with a glancing header in the 71st minute and Son Heung-Min added a second 10 minutes from time by sweeping home Moussa Sissoko’s cut-back.

“It’s always difficult in the FA Cup, but we played a team that had very good organisation and it was tough to break them,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’m pleased for the players that haven’t played too much.”

Grant Leadbitter, Alvaro Negredo and Marten de Roon scored and Daniel Ayala was sent off as Middlesbrough avoided an upset by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Sessegnon became the youngest goal-scorer in the full FA Cup — not including preliminary rounds — after scoring aged 16 years and 235 days in Fulham’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

