KARACHI: Sindh Greens on Monday were crowned champions of the National Women Gymnastic Championship here at the Sindh Sports Board Sports Complex.

Sindh Greens emerged winners with 95.84 points. They were followed by Army with 89.83 points and Punjab with 77.57 points.

Misha Saqib of Sindh Greens was declared the best gymnast. Fatima Samar of Sindh Greens came second and Syeda Rubab of Army finished third.

In individual vault competitions, Misha Saqib of Sindh Greens got gold, Saboor Saifullah of Army clinched silver while Syeda Rubab of Punjab claimed bronze.

In individual balance beam, Misha Saqib captured gold, Army’s Rabia Azam claimed silver while Fatima Samar secured bronze.

In individual floor, Misha Saqib won gold, Fatima Samar picked silver and Rabia Azam of Punjab claimed bronze. K-Electric head of sports and marketing Major Mehmood Riaz distributed the prizes.

