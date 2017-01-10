KARACHI: PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad have offered their heartfelt condolences to Test cricketer Mohammad Irfan on the demise of his mother.

“The Entire PCB family expresses their deepest sympathies to Mohammad Irfan on this sad occasion. May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace and grant the family and the dear ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” said a PCB spokesman.

