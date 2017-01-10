KARACHI: Pakistan’s NCA Youth XI overpowered visitors Malaysia by six wickets in their first match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Malaysia batted first and put on board 239-5 in 45 overs. Ahmed Faiz top scored for the side with 86 runs off 113 balls. Syed Aziz played an unbeaten 50-run knock off only 42 balls. Anwar Arudin contributed 35 off 29 balls. Moosa Khan picked two wickets.

NCA youth XI easily reached the target in 39.3 overs with six wickets in hands. Abdullah Shafiq scored unbeaten 122 off 98 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and two sixes. Muhammad Saleem scored 55 runs. Derek Michael picked three wickets.

