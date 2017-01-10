KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the criteria of affiliation of private and government organisations with the Board for participation in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II, which begins in the first week of March.

The Board informed all the units of the Patron’s Trophy about this through a circular a couple of days ago.

The PCB wants all departments to form teams on all-Pakistan basis, according to a letter, a copy of which has been received by ‘The News’.

The minimum salary of the player should be Rs20,000. Copies of all contractual/regional players’ employment documents must be provided to the PCB, the letter said.

The departments should have their own ground with turf wickets or must acquire ground on lease for at least three years, the letter added.

The departments should employ a coach who should be a Test cricketer, first-class cricketer or a qualified coach. The names should be submitted to the PCB for approval.

The letter also said that tournament entry fee should also be submitted.

The letter further said that all departments are bound to send the attested copies of contracts of all players.

The contract letter must be attested by the head of the department. The monthly salary should be deposited in the bank account of each player.

“Please note if any department sends fake contract of any player or salary/pay of the player is not deposited in his bank account the affiliation of your department with the PCB will be cancelled,” the letter said.

“You are requested to send the information by January 20,” the letter said.

An official of a department, whose team plays Grade-II cricket, said that it was unwise to make such drastic changes on such a short notice. “If the PCB had such things in mind to streamline the Grade-II cricket, it should have taken the step a year ago. How can, on such a short notice, any department meet all these conditions?” the official asked.

He added that no department would get a ground for three years on lease. “I think it would not be easy for the departments to get grounds. They will rather leave playing cricket,” the official said.

In the last Grade-II event, 24 teams featured. As per rules the winners qualify for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class.

