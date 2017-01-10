KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will participate in the Davis Cup home tie against Iran next month and has even showed interest in playing singles, a top official said.

“Aisam has ensured his availability for the tie in Islamabad,” Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Khalid Rehmani told ‘The News’.

Aisam has the highest number of wins (59) from Pakistan in Davis Cup — 35 singles and 24 doubles. He last played a singles match in 2015 against Chinese Taipei in group-II final.

He did not play any singles match in Davis Cup ties in 2016. However, his decision to play singles has drawn negative response from former Davis Cup players. “Aisam should not play singles in this tie. He should give space to Abid Ali Akbar to play singles as he is in very good form and topped the first phase of Davis Cup trials,” said a former player.

The player added that Aisam should only focus on doubles. “He is better in doubles so he should focus on that. The new team members like Abid Akbar are our future, so they should be given chance to prepare themselves for carrying this responsibility for Pakistan,” he said. Samir Iftikhar failed to appear for trials, which ruled him out for Davis Cup team.

