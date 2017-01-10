Pacer replaces Irfan, who is returning from Australia due to his mother’s death

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday received a blow ahead of their five-match One-day International series against Australia when they were forced to replace pacer Mohammad Irfan with Junaid Khan.

Irfan, who was part of the Pakistan line-up selected for the ODI series which begins in Brisbane from January 13, had to return home from Australia because of the death of his mother.

“Following Mohammad Irfan’s return to Pakistan due to his mother’s death, the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq after consulting the team management has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as Mohammad Irfan’s replacement for the five-match ODI series against Australia commencing from January 13, 2017,” said a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

Irfan, 34, has not played for Pakistan since September last year, when he picked up cramps in both legs five overs into an ODI against England in Headingley. He worked on his fitness thereafter, but was not picked for the home series against West Indies in the UAE or the away tour of New Zealand.

Having bowled more than 150 overs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier first-class tournament, and helping his side Water and Power Development Authority to the title, Irfan won the approval of the selectors to play the five ODIs against Australia set to begin in Brisbane on Friday.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the 14 players were chosen “keeping in mind the conditions in Australia” where his ability to generate extra bounce might have made him an asset.

Instead, left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan replaces him and will make a comeback of his own after being sidelined from the ODI squad since May 2015. He will join Pakistan’s four other fast bowlers, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz - both of whom buckled under heavy workloads in the 3-0 Test whitewash - Rahat Ali and Hasan Ali.

Junaid has 78 wickets in 52 ODIs and recently took 20 wickets in 14 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The first of five one-day matches will be played in Brisbane on Friday followed by Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

