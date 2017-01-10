Pak grapplers set sights on Tokyo Games

Wrestling federation seeks support from PSB, POA to prepare for 2020 Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has sought the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics preparation.

“We have discussed the matter with both PSB and POA. But we have not yet received any response from them,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Monday.

Pakistan’s wrestler Mohammad Bashir claimed bronze medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

“If we get the desired support from now I am confident at least four of our grapplers will be able to qualify for Tokyo 2020,” Sattar said.

“We are also giving attention to juniors; a few of them can be prepared for major world events,” the official said.

From 1956 Melbourne Olympics to 2016 Rio Olympics Pakistan has secured ten medals. Three gold, three silver and two bronze were won in hockey and one bronze each in wrestling and boxing.

The last medal Pakistan won was a bronze in hockey in 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Because of financial issues, the PWF has been finding it difficult to field wrestlers in the Olympic qualifiers.

In some of the qualifiers of the Rio Olympics, the PWF fielded athletes but without state funding.

The PWF has also filed a request with the PSB for a foreign coach which the federation plans to get well ahead of the Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia next year.

“PSB should provide us with a foreign coach and six months training to our wrestlers ahead of the Commonwealth Games. The Board wants to hire an Iranian coach for us, but we told them we need a Russian coach. Currently we are communicating with Russia, Iran and Turkey and hopefully we will be able to hire a good coach,” Sattar said.

When asked whether the Board would be able to provide the federation a quality coach, Sattar said he was confident that the federation would be amply supported as the government had been trying to focus on a few disciplines.

PWF has been preparing wrestlers for the Islamic Games to be held in Azerbaijan capital Baku from May 12-22.

“A camp of 30 wrestlers has been in operation in Islamabad. We will send six wrestlers to Baku, three in freestyle wrestling and three in Greco-Roman style,” Sattar said.

This will be the first time that Pakistan will be participating in wrestling in the Islamic Games. About Pakistan’s chances in Baku, Sattar said it would depend on draws. “We have some good fighters who are capable of winning medals. But it is premature to say anything concrete as draws play a role in such events,” the official added.

He also revealed that Pakistan would be featuring in the Asian Championship to be held in Delhi at the end of April. “It’s a very important event; we plan to send three wrestlers to Delhi,” Sattar said. “In February in Iran an international event is being planned by Iran’s wrestling authorities but we have not yet received any invitation. If we are invited we will participate in that,” he said.

Sattar also said that PWF had sent a proposal to the PSB for hosting a South Asian-level event in Pakistan. “If we are assured of government’s support we will go for one regional event in Pakistan,” Sattar said.

0



0







Pak grapplers set sights on Tokyo Games was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178007-Pak-grapplers-set-sights-on-Tokyo-Games/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak grapplers set sights on Tokyo Games" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178007-Pak-grapplers-set-sights-on-Tokyo-Games.