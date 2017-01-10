Census guidelines

Now that the government has finally, and belatedly, agreed to conduct a census – our first since 1998 – it has to get on with the task of finalising arrangements to ensure that it is held accurately and safely. On that front, the United Nations Population Fund has sent a list of 15 pointers to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa that they should keep in mind while preparing for the census. The list includes both technical points on how the counting of households is done as well as logistical matters like the involvement of the army. Perhaps the most important of the suggestions – and one the government should immediately heed – is to add a transgender option to the census forms. The 2017 census is going to be the basis of government programmes, research studies and academic work for the next decade at least and to exclude the transgender community from the census would make it more difficult to target aid and outreach efforts to the community. The UNFPA has also urged the government to ensure all refugees are counted – including those living in camps. This, too, is unlikely to be followed since anti-refugee animus in the federal and provincial governments is running high, with Afghan refugees being made a convenient scapegoat for our many problems.

There are already noises about made about delaying the census until all Afghan refugees are either expelled or confined in camps and not counted in the census. Federal Minister of Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo, who is also the head of the National Party in Balochistan, has publicly rejected holding a census until all Afghan refugees have been cleared from the province. The rationale behind this is that areas in which there are large numbers of refugees would be given outsized representation in parliament. This complaint is without merit. Just because Afghan refugees are counted does not mean they will be counted as citizens. The census is needed to provide information beyond just the delimitation of electoral boundaries, and knowing how many refugees are in the country and where they are located will make it easier for us to provide them the help and services they need. The UNFPA has also suggested that the involvement of the army is crucial in holding a credible census. The government had initially tried to delay the census by saying it would be impossible to involve the army in sufficient numbers when it was tied up with Operation Zarb-e-Azb and in the border troubles with India. While for security and logistical reasons it makes sense for the army to be made part of the census, this condition should not be used as a reason for yet another delay. It is a positive sign to see work on streamlining the census process start; we hope it continues without any hitch.

0



0







Census guidelines was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177999-Census-guidelines/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Census guidelines" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177999-Census-guidelines.