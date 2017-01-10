Regional peace

Diplomat Maleeha Lodhi’s request to US President Donald Trump to play a positive and balanced role in resolving the Kashmir issue is indeed commendable. Though Pakistan and India are both important countries for the US in South Asia, America’s attitude towards Pakistan has always been discriminatory.

Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on the principle of peaceful coexistence. It wants a solution to the Kashmir issue through dialogue but India’s belligerent and inflexible behaviour has proved to be a major hurdle. To fight extremism within Pakistan, Operation Zarb-e-Azb and the Karachi operation have been successful. As a super power, the US can play an influential role in finding a viable solution to Kashmir’s decades-old problem as per UN resolutions. No one can deny that only diplomacy, and not war, can resolve Indo-Pak tensions and bring regional and global peace.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore

