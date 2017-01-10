There are nine banks in Turbat with ATM facilities. However, the public is still facing countless problems in availing this service. I have observed that only a few ATMs are open during the day. Long queues of people, including the BISP cardholders, are seen outside these ATM machines and many of them return home empty-handed.

I request the State Bank of Pakistan to take a serious action to resolve this matter and ease people’s sufferings.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech, Turbat

