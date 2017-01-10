Diplomatic solutions

The foreign policy of Pakistan has always been posed challenges because of the changing international environment. Pakistan enjoys a unique geostrategic location and possesses nuclear capabilities which make it an important country for the global community. As a result, the country cannot be ignored by key international players. Following recent challenges on the diplomatic front with Pakistan’s tense relationship with India, hostility within the neighbouring country is increasing with the passage of time and all positive overtures extended by Pakistani premier are not being reciprocated.

However, the diplomatic team of Pakistan has managed to create awareness across the globe regarding India’s inclination towards disrupting regional peace and security through its hostile activities. Along with this, the Indian brutality in Kashmir has also been brought to the fore by Pakistan’s diplomats. It is expected that Pakistan’s efforts will pacify tensions between India and Pakistan.

Maryam Gilani

Lahore

