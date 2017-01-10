Rail overhaul

At least eight people, including six children, died in a train-rickshaw collision near Bahawalpur last week. According to reports, the gate crossing was left open unmanned and there was zero visibility due to heavy fog. We live in a time when developed nations are operating bullet trains that run at the speed of 200km/h. Unfortunately, our rail networks are damaged and outdated.

The rail network is in an alarming condition. As we know that the track is in a deplorable condition and the signalling system is too very old. Rail bridges were constructed over a hundred years ago. There are many problems that need to be resolved to ensure the smooth functioning of trains in Pakistan. Accidents on railway crossings can be controlled and reduced by constructing overhead bridges and underpasses at railway crossing throughout Pakistan. The railway sector should seek the Punjab government’s assistance to enhance operations. A project must be initiated in this regard without further delay to ensure the betterment of the railway sector. Moreover, the railway sector must adopt new technology and systems to avoid accidents. There must be a monitoring system to check the working on the lines. Staff must be adequately trained and surprise inspections should be carried out to improve efficiency.

Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan

Warcha, Khushab

