Education is the basic foundation for the progress of any society. Unfortunately, there have been reports of criminal activities in our educational institutions. Drug and alcohol abuse has left students in a vulnerable position. Recently, a student from a prestigious institute in Lahore died of a drug overdose. Similarly, a student of the University of Sindh was found dead in her hostel room. Such incidents are distressing because the future of the country is being targeted.

Malcolm Forbes, an American entrepreneur and publisher of Forbes magazine, once said that education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open mind. How will students get an opportunity to open their minds if they are involved in substance abuse? This is an alarming situation as young people are the wealth of the nation and should be provided guidance. There is a dire need to take suitable measures to control the use of drugs at educational institutions. I strongly urge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to pay attention to the seemingly neglected education sector in the country and make arrangements to save students from substance abuse.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

