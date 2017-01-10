Ending child labour

Tayyaba’s ordeal shows how the downtrodden, oppressed and weak sections of society have to face dire consequences for survival. This incident also reflects how money makes the mare go. The influential elite can get off scot-free by virtue of their wealth and office, no matter how grave the offence they have committed.

The suo motu action taken by the apex court undoubtedly serves as a ray of hope. But one wonders how many more suo motu action will need to be taken to set the house in order. It is time we did away with stale and tardy judicial proceedings which cannot provide relief to people. The incident also highlights the ineffectiveness of child labour laws. Reportedly, nine million children in Pakistan are trapped in child labour. If these laws cannot save the children from physical and mental violence, they should be reconsidered.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

