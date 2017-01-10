Briefs

Abolition of FCR demanded

Our correspondent

KHAR: The activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bajaur Agency chapter staged a protest against the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). Led by Dr Khalilur Rehman, Syed Ahmed and others, the protesters chanted slogans against the FCR and demanded merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The speakers said that FCR was the main cause of all problems in the tribal region and should be abolished forthwith. They said certain elements were supporting the draconian law for own personal interests.They warned of a protest movement if the tribespeople were not provided basic rights forthwith.

Fake cop arrested

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a man who posed as a cop in Matani.Police said they stopped one Anwar Shah at a checkpost where he introduced himself as a policeman and showed a card. However, he turned out to be a fake cop. A case was registered against him.

Amn family gala concludes

Our correspondent

NOWSHERA: The Amn Family Gala concluded here on Monday.Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Zeeshan said the government had provided entertainment opportunities to families in the district.He said the event was held to acknowledge the services of the people and security forces for restoration of peace.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177990-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177990-Briefs.