Abasyn University budget, annual report approvedJanuary 10, 2017Print : Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The 6th meeting of the Senate of Abasyn University was held at Peshawar campus under the chairmanship of Chancellor Muhammad Imranullah on Monday.
Besides other members, Prof Dr Muhammad Hafizullah, Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Dr Javed Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor of University of Balochistan, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Jehangir Khan, Khalil, Dr Khalid Khan and Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attended the meeting, said a press release.
The participants discussed and approved various important agenda items, including annual report of the university academic year 2015-16. Earlier, Dr Jamil Ahmad, vice-chancellor of Abasyn University, presented important agenda items and budget estimation for the year 2016-17.