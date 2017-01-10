LAKKI MARWAT: The sacked employees of the Lucky Cement Factory staged protest against the management at the district headquarters complex in Tajazai on Monday.

Led by the sacked employees’ union president Saifullah Khan, the protesters marched on the road passing near the DHQ complex which houses offices of district government and line departments.

They gathered at the office of district nazim and raised slogans against the general manager and deputy general manager of the factory. “More than 100 employees were sacked by the factory’s management seven years ago to punish them for raising voice for the rights of labourers,” a sacked employee Misbah said.

He said the sacked employees were striving for their rights but the management didn’t reinstate them. “We are jobless and face a host of problems,” another protester Saifullah said while asking the government to take notice of the matter.

Later, District Nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel and District Naib Nazim Arab Khan along with district councillors assured the protesters that they would make all-out efforts to get them reinstated.

