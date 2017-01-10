-
Cop, two alleged ‘attackers’ killed in Bannu encounterJanuary 10, 2017Print : Peshawar
BANNU: A cop and two attackers were killed Monday in an alleged police encounter in the district, police sources said.
The police said that the gunmen attacked and fired at a van of the police during a routine patrol while the relatives alleged that the slain gunmen were ‘innocent’. Station House Officer (Township Police Station) Tariq Mehmood told the reporters that he along with other cops was on a routine patrol on the rear side of the University of Science and Technology Bannu.
He said that the alleged attackers fired at the police van near the university. The SHO said a cop Malik Jan was killed in the attack, adding the police returned the fire and shot dead the attackers. He identified the accused as Akhir Zaman and Naseemullah.
Meanwhile, the relatives placed the bodies on the Bannu-Kohat road and staged a protest against the police. They alleged that the slain men had no criminal record. They demanded investigation into the incident.