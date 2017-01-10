BANNU: A cop and two attackers were killed Monday in an alleged police encounter in the district, police sources said.

The police said that the gunmen attacked and fired at a van of the police during a routine patrol while the relatives alleged that the slain gunmen were ‘innocent’. Station House Officer (Township Police Station) Tariq Mehmood told the reporters that he along with other cops was on a routine patrol on the rear side of the University of Science and Technology Bannu.

He said that the alleged attackers fired at the police van near the university. The SHO said a cop Malik Jan was killed in the attack, adding the police returned the fire and shot dead the attackers. He identified the accused as Akhir Zaman and Naseemullah.

Meanwhile, the relatives placed the bodies on the Bannu-Kohat road and staged a protest against the police. They alleged that the slain men had no criminal record. They demanded investigation into the incident.

0



0







Cop, two alleged ‘attackers’ killed in Bannu encounter was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177987-Cop-two-alleged-attackers-killed-in-Bannu-encounter/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cop, two alleged ‘attackers’ killed in Bannu encounter" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177987-Cop-two-alleged-attackers-killed-in-Bannu-encounter.