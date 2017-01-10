PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to develop the tourism sector as per international standards to turn it into a foundation for the economic stability of the province.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday, he urged the government to declare tourists parts like Kumrat as national park and develop a plan for identification and development of tourism spots. “Such steps would not only stabilize the economy but would also create employment opportunities,” he said.

Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Archeology Mehmood Khan, Education Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Health Minister Shahram Tarakai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Mushtaq Ghani, Provincial Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Azam Khan and other high ranking officers were present on the occasion.

Imran Khan said there was a need for proper management to protect tourists’ destinations and attract more tourists. He said laws implemented in developed countries should be introduced and authorities established for conservation of lakes and rivers.

The PTI chief said that rest houses located in Galiyat should be opened for general masses and tourists soon.

0



0







Imran asks KP govt to develop tourism sector as per international standards was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177984-Imran-asks-KP-govt-to-develop-tourism-sector-as-per-international-standards/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran asks KP govt to develop tourism sector as per international standards" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177984-Imran-asks-KP-govt-to-develop-tourism-sector-as-per-international-standards.