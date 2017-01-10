PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday ordered release of a suspected militant on bail, who had been charged with activation of illegal SIMs and their distribution for terror activities.

A PHC single bench of Justice Musarrat Hilali ordered the release of terror suspect Intikhab Ahmad after the state lawyer failed to defend the case. As per the first information report of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar, the terror suspect was involved in activation of illegal SIMs and their distribution among the terrorists. He was charged under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substance Act, section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 353 and 224 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the course of hearing, the lawyer for the accused Shabbir Hussain Gigyani submitted that the CTD first arrested a woman Nighat Parveen in connection with the bomb blast in Charsadda. He said the SIM used in the blast was registered in the name of the woman. However, she told the magistrate that her relatives Behram and Intikhab Ahmad had verified the SIM through the biometric machine.

The lawyer said the police arrested Behram and Intikhab Ahmad. He said that one of the accused Behram had confessed before the magistrate that he had registered 150 SIMs in the CNICs of his friends for Intikhab.

The lawyer argued that there was no direct evidence against the petitioner and if he got illegal SIMs then he could be charged under the Telegraph Act not terrorism charges. He requested the court to issue his release order on bail.

0



0







Terror suspect granted bail was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177981-Terror-suspect-granted-bail/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Terror suspect granted bail" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177981-Terror-suspect-granted-bail.