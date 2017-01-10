BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three alleged militants and recovered weapons from them in Lakki Marwat, police sources said.

They said that the police were informed that three alleged militants were present in Lakkir Marwat and were preparing a bomb. They said the CTD cops conducted a raid and arrested three militants identified as Waliullah Khan, Amanullah, and Raghib Khan. They said the CTD cops also recovered two hand grenades, an anti-personal mine, one and one and a half kilogram of explosives, four battery cells, prima card, detonator, a Kalashnikov, two pistols, a bike and ammunition from the arrested militants. The sources said the arrested militants were associated with the Maqbool Daur faction of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. They said that the arrested militants were wanted to police in various acts of terrorism, target killing and extortion.

