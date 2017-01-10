MANSEHRA: The district administration of Mansehra has linked its central and three tehsil offices online to serve the people in a better way.

“We are pioneers in introducing online system at my office and offices of my assistant commissioners in Balakot, Oghi and Mansehra through high-tech equipment to serve people and solve their problems easily,” Iqbal Hussain, the deputy commissioner told reporters on Monday.

He said the system was introduced for the first time in any public offices in the country that clerical staff and officers were provided with laptops and they were linked with each other online. “Through online system, we are linked with each other and official work which has been badly affected because of frequent power outages in the district is now being completed without any hurdle and wastage of time,” the official added.

He said efficiency of staff at assistant commissioner offices in Balakot, Oghi and Mansehra which were already linked online would be made better after providing laptops.Iqbal Hussain said they remained in touch with the assistant commissioner offices in Balakot, Oghi and Mansehra during the recent rains and snowfall and situation on the ground was exchanged 24 hours and promptly responded in case of emergency. He said over 70 per cent revenue record in the district had become computerised and soon 108 patwaries would be provided with tables and other gadgets.

