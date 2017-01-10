Islamabad

Most areas of the federal capital particularly the sector G and I are facing gas loadshedding and getting low pressure during peak morning and evening hours due to which the residents are facing difficulties to manage their daily routine work.

The students and employees also get late to schools and offices as it takes a long to prepare breakfast and often they have to leave without taking breakfast. Hotel and tandoor owners have also been forced to use dry wood and LPG to continue their business, which sometime costs them more than the earning.

The people who are living in rented highrise flats are not allowed to use firewood so they have to purchase cooked food from bazaars. The illegal use of compressors to suck gas from pipelines is also on the rise that is also one of the dangerous methods to meet the requirements.

Humayun Malik, a gas cylinder dealer, said using compressor with gas is very dangerous as it omits gas with great pressure and can burn person near stove and if outflow is not much it can blast, posing danger to the lives of the inmates.

He said it is basically used to suck the gas from the gas pipeline, just like people use electric motors to pull water from the water supply line, adding "It makes sure that those who don't install it are deprived of any chances of getting even the low pressure gas."

0



0







Use of compressors to suck gas on the rise was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177976-Use-of-compressors-to-suck-gas-on-the-rise/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Use of compressors to suck gas on the rise" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177976-Use-of-compressors-to-suck-gas-on-the-rise.