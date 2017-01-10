Islamabad

A biting cold wave has swept Islamabad and adjoining areas after four days rainy spell. The weathermen insist the chilliness will take at least three days to ease.

The mercury dropped to zero degree centigrade on Monday forcing the people to stay indoors especially during night hours or stepping out only after wrapping themselves up well. However, the precipitation provided the long-awaited relief from the dry, foggy weather and thus, easing high incidence of throat and chest infections, flu and fever.

According to the Met Office, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country with a shallow westerly wave continuing to affect Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. It forecast very cold weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“During the next 48 hours or so, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather conditions in upper parts with rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are likely to be recorded at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas,” Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad forecasting officer Rashid Bilal said on Monday evening.

